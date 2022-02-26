They will highlight the role of women in the field of gastroenterology

Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, MD, gastroenterologist and executive director of the University of Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center and Dr. Esther Torres, director of the University of Puerto Rico’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center.

Starting Friday, members of the Puerto Rican Gastroenterology Association will gather in its entirety for a meeting they describe as special for many reasons, among them women’s contribution to this scientific field.

According to the union president’s expressions, Dr. Federico Gutierrez Perez“It will be our largest in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and thus will give us the long-awaited change of social connection once again. Second, we look forward to a scientific program delivered by world-renowned experts in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology.”

The conference, which began today, will address topics such as inflammatory bowel diseases, colorectal tumors, and biliary pancreatic disorders. Over the weekend, specialists will discuss clinical cases discovered during the pandemic, which will improve diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and editorial board member of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, and Dr. Federico Rodriguez Perez, president of the Puerto Rican Gastroenterology Association and Dr. Jose RiveraChairman of the Scientific Committee of the Society.

This Saturday, the Medicine and Public Health team will live from the conference site with Dr. Federico Rodriguez Perez, president of the Puerto Rican Gastroenterological Association, who will report on the action women take in gastroenterology.

They will also join us Dr. Jose RiveraThe Chairman of the Scientific Committee will inform us in more detail about the presentations and the significance of this agreement for the population.

finally , Dr. Ahmed Moralesa gastroenterologist and editorial board member of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, will provide updated information on ulcerative colitis in Puerto Rico.

