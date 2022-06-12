This gigantic tube is the largest ever found, and it belonged to a Viking! Teach me about science

In 1976 in the city of York (UK), under an old candy factory, one of the most surprising archaeological finds was made. so called Lloyd’s Bank Coproletthe oldest, largest and best preserved piece of crap in the world, dating back to the 9th century, belonged to a man: a Viking.

Only a few years ago, in 1972, various objects from the Viking period were discovered, such as: coins, shoes, jewelry, wood, leather and bones. As well as the remains of buildings such as animal stables, wells and latrines, which have been preserved because the land in some parts of the settlement was submerged and devoid of oxygen. All these archaeological achievements were enough to open a museum in 1984.

But why is this human stool so important to scientists? Studying its value allows us to reveal the previous characteristics of the Viking settlements that existed thousands of years ago in York, even the diet they ate, which consisted of meat and grains, which explains why the specimen is 20 cm long and 5 cm wide.

Now, in this piece of fossilized human feces, at least two types of intestinal parasites were found: hundreds of whipworm eggs and worms, which at that time caused the Scandinavian warrior stomachache, diarrhea and other digestive symptoms, indicating that Extremely dirty and unsanitary conditions in the Viking settlement.

Dr. Andrew Jones, an archaeologist specializing in excrement and parasites, who discovered the legendary excrement Lloyds Bank It is reported that it was the most exciting discovery.

In 2003, an unfortunate event occurred, when a spectator accidentally dropped this piece, which split into three pieces. This dregs are currently on display at the Jorvik Viking Center in York, England, inside a glass case.