Top 9 healthy vegetables when cooking

Health professionals recommend adopting good habits throughout life to ensure good aging and avoid certain types of diseases, Among these good habits is eating; This should include products from all groups such as proteins, carbohydrates in their natural state, legumes, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats.

Fruits and vegetables play an important role in health, as they contain high levels of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants that are essential for the growth and health of the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating five portions of fruit per day interspersed with vegetables; he is called, that vegetables should be present at lunch and dinner; And fruits in breakfast and two snacks of the day.

some vegetables that when cooked enhance their benefits, contrary to what he believes is better to eat them raw.

asparagus: All living things are made up of cells. Related nutrients are sometimes trapped within the cell walls of some vegetables. When these products are cooked, the walls of the same product break down, releasing endless compounds that are absorbed by the body more quickly. “Cooking asparagus breaks down its cell walls, making vitamins A, B9, C, and E more available for absorption,” says the outlet.

mushrooms: These foods are rich in antioxidants When it is cooked, a substance known as ergothioneine is released, which performs the function of breaking down certain chemicals (free radicals) that can damage the body’s cells, causing disease and premature aging.

spinach: This vegetable is high in iron, magnesium, calcium and zinc. However, these ingredients are fortified when the vegetables are cooked. “Research suggests that steaming spinach maintains levels of folic acid (B9), which may reduce the risk of some types of cancer.”

