Top 9 healthy vegetables when cooking
Health professionals recommend adopting good habits throughout life to ensure good aging and avoid certain types of diseases, Among these good habits is eating; This should include products from all groups such as proteins, carbohydrates in their natural state, legumes, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats.
Fruits and vegetables play an important role in health, as they contain high levels of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants that are essential for the growth and health of the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating five portions of fruit per day interspersed with vegetables; he is called, that vegetables should be present at lunch and dinner; And fruits in breakfast and two snacks of the day.
the middle infobae And he mentions in his health section some vegetables that when cooked enhance their benefits, contrary to what he believes is better to eat them raw.
- asparagus: All living things are made up of cells. Related nutrients are sometimes trapped within the cell walls of some vegetables. When these products are cooked, the walls of the same product break down, releasing endless compounds that are absorbed by the body more quickly. “Cooking asparagus breaks down its cell walls, making vitamins A, B9, C, and E more available for absorption,” says the outlet.
- mushrooms: These foods are rich in antioxidantsWhen it is cooked, a substance known as ergothioneine is released, which performs the function of breaking down certain chemicals (free radicals) that can damage the body’s cells, causing disease and premature aging.
- spinach: This vegetable is high in iron, magnesium, calcium and zinc. However, these ingredients are fortified when the vegetables are cooked. “Research suggests that steaming spinach maintains levels of folic acid (B9), which may reduce the risk of some types of cancer.”
- Tomatoes: Lycopene is an antioxidant found in tomatoes. This compound is believed to have the potential to reduce chronic diseases such as cancer and diseases related to heart function. Cooking tomatoes can lower vitamin C levels by 29%; However, lycopene levels increased by 50% after the product was cooked for 30 minutes.
- Carrots: Cooked carrots contain more beta-carotene than raw; The body converts this substance into vitamin A. This fat-soluble ingredient promotes bone growth, strengthens the immune system and improves visual acuity.
- Pepper: The antioxidants that make up this food strengthen the immune system; The heat breaks down the walls of these vegetables, allowing the body to better absorb nutrients.
- Broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts: These foods are high in glucosinolates. The body uses this substance to fight different types of cancer. “Research has found that steaming these vegetables preserves vitamin C and myrosinase, and thus the anti-cancer compounds that can be obtained from them,” he says. Infobae.
