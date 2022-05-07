This is how a teacher in the United States earns vacancies | USA | United States | the answers

Do you know how much a teacher earns United State? The North American country has more than 3.7 million paid teachers Attractive salaries. Do you know where there is a greater offer of vacancies and where they pay the most?

In Peru, the minimum salary for a teacher has been raised to 2,500 c. And in the seventh scale, which is the highest, it is 4,750 g. However, the salary in the United States is much higher with an annual average that can exceed $90,000 USD.

According to the gate which is based on indicates how much teachers earn at the kindergarten, primary, and secondary educational levels, which are most in demand.

How much can a preschool teacher earn in the US?

The average salary for preschool teachers is $17.53 an hour and $36,460 a year.

Countries with the largest number of vacancies

Here are the number of teachers hired and the average hourly wage:

California: 55,330 employees. Salary 20.29 USD.

Texas: 34, 440 employees. Salary: $17.68.

Florida: 24900 employees. Salary: $14.37.

Illinois: Set 19,610. Salary: $17.23.

New York: 19,480 employees were hired. Salary: $21.10.

Countries with the best salaries

Here is the average hourly wage:

Washington, DC: $26.90.

New Jersey: $21.54 USD.

New York: $21.10.

Massachusetts: $21.01 USD.

California: US$20.29.

How much can a primary teacher earn in the United States?

The average salary for contract elementary teachers is $67,080 per year.

Countries with the largest number of vacancies

Here are the number of teachers hired and the average annual salary:

California: 145, 510 employees. Salary: $86,470.

Texas: 135, 560 employees. Salary: $86,210.

New York: 91,950 employees. Salary: $87,700

Florida: 63,520 employees. Salary: $61,510.

Illinois: 55,330 employees. Salary: $67,810.

Countries with the best salaries

Here is the average annual salary:

New York: $87,700.

California: $86,470.

Massachusetts: $83,790.

Washington: $83,010.

Connecticut: $83,130.

How much does a high school teacher earn in the United States?

average salary teachers In high school, $66,880 per year.

Countries with the largest number of vacancies

Here are the number of teachers hired and the average annual salary:

Texas: 65,830 employees. Salary: $59,080.

California: 135,560 employees. Salary: $92,350.

New York: 91950 employees. Salary: $94,690.

Florida: 63,520 employees. Salary: $60,280.

Pennsylvania: 55,330 employees. Salary: $68,850.

Countries with the best salaries

Here is the average annual salary:

New York: $94,690.

California: $92,350.

Massachusetts: $85,740.

Washington: $83,460.

Connecticut: $82,790.

