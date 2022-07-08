This is how Doga Kat’s “Vegas”, the official song for the movie “Elvis”, looks like.

This has us 2022 on the edge of our seats with a lot of premieres that we’ve been hanging on for months or even years. And one of those movies that we have on the agenda is Elviswho have just released their official single “In the Hands of Doja Cat” titled “Vegas”.

Elvis is the latest tape Baz Luhrmann, an autobiographical “King of Rock” starring Austin Butler (in the biggest role of his career to date) as the famous singer opposite Tom Hanks, who will play Colonel Tom Parker, his manager and friend.

Elvis It will premiere (out of competition) in the 2022 edition of Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from 17 to 28 May. Here is the official selection. But for now, while the premiere of this much-anticipated movie arrives, we got to talk about the Doja Cat song and everything behind it.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in “Elvis” / Photo: Warner Bros

“Vegas” by Doga Kat

maybe we It seems strange to hear the Doja Cat song on the official soundtrack to Elvis Presley’s bio. But before drawing conclusions, we must remember that this is a film by Baz Luhrmann, who uses music in his productions in different ways than we are used to.

For Elvis, the Australian director decided to include artists like Casey Musgraves (who covered “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”) and Doja Cat, who released “Vegas” is based on a sample of “Hound”, One of Elvis Presley’s most famous songs, which in turn is the cover of a classic Big Mama Thornton from 1952. The singer covered it in 1956 and it was one of his biggest hits.

Doja Cat at her Coachella show in 2022 / Photo: Getty Images

But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the song. Doja Cat debuted “Vegas” during her show at the 2022 edition of Coachella. But now it has been officially launched and is expected to become the hit of the summer.

Doja Cat is one of our featured artists in Mexico. Hopefully, he’ll make it to the end of 2022 at one of the country’s biggest festivals with one of his many hits (for example, the viral song “Kiss Me More” for which he won a Grammy with SZA). As they organize to bring it up, here we leave Vegas.

Elvis

A few years ago, we learned of Project Luhrmann focusing on the life and work of Elvis Presley. Among the cast, the director was looking forward to bringing the “king of rock” back to life Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. but in the end, Austin Butler was the winnerthis is after being in Once upon a time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino.

Now, the model also has several projects up his sleeve, including The second part of Sand dunes by Denis Villeneuve He will share credits with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh (in a role that has not been confirmed). Rumor has it that Butler will play Vid Ruta Harkonen.

Together with Butler and Tom Hanks in Elviswe will see Dacre Montgomery, Olivia de Jong and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film will be shown for the first time in Cannes, but the film is scheduled to be shown World premiere on June 24th. Added to this output is the release of the official soundtrack scheduled for the same date.

