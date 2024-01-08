This is how you should use bay leaves to get abundance, discover the Japanese secret

the Bay leaves They are an essential ingredient in the kitchen and are used as a natural seasoning for some stews or dishes, however, they are also part of the list of natural ingredients that have a very special connotation that attracts attention. Abundance And prosperity.

Laurel: an amulet of luck and abundance

According to Feng Shui or practices related to the esoteric world, they have energetic properties that benefit good luck, attract well-paid work, stabilize the economy or activate good finances, and contribute to well-being and prosperity. Attract abundance.

If in this new year 2024 you want to try some rituals Abundance To order good luck at home, you have to trust in a force Bay leavesAnd find out how you can use them to attract positive emotions at home and finally find out Japanese secret Which makes the most of the connotation of this popular cooking ingredient.

Dried bayleaves

Image: Shutterstock/Image Illustration

How to use bay leaves to attract abundance?

In Japan and Eastern countries there are many New Year rituals to attract wealth for the coming years, in case Laurel It consists of placing a pair of Leaves Fresh or dried at the main entrance door of the house and leave it there all year round.

It's like hanging ornaments, just string/tie two of them Leaves With a red thread and place them on the main door, here their powers will be activated and they will act as a natural barrier to prevent bad energies from sneaking into the house.

This way, you will have a powerful amulet Attract Good luck and Abundance Reach home through these Bay leaves. All that remains is to apply them and make this fortune-telling ritual a habit.