This is the right amount of sunscreen you should use on your face to combat wrinkles

he sunblock cream It not only protects us from strong ultraviolet rays. The thing is that, depending on the product, it can also bring us different benefits skin care. In this context, we will tell you how you should use it to ensure protection, avoid skin diseases, and fight infections. Wrinkles.

How do you use sunscreen to fight wrinkles?

Specialists confirm that the effective use of sunblock cream It contributes to the care of the skin of the face, neck and upper chest, which are areas very vulnerable to childbirth Wrinkles. For this we need 30 ml each time we use it on the body and if we use it on the face, two lines of the product spread over two fingers will be enough.

