This is the right amount of sunscreen you should use on your face to combat wrinkles

he sunblock cream It not only protects us from strong ultraviolet rays. The thing is that, depending on the product, it can also bring us different benefits skin care. In this context, we will tell you how you should use it to ensure protection, avoid skin diseases, and fight infections. Wrinkles.

How do you use sunscreen to fight wrinkles?

Specialists confirm that the effective use of sunblock cream It contributes to the care of the skin of the face, neck and upper chest, which are areas very vulnerable to childbirth Wrinkles. For this we need 30 ml each time we use it on the body and if we use it on the face, two lines of the product spread over two fingers will be enough.

To do this, you should extend the index and middle fingers of your hand and place a protective line on each finger. Then you will have to go over the face and spread the product well and make sure that there are no white marks. This will be the right amount that you should apply on your face to prevent it Wrinkles.

What is the best-selling sunscreen on Amazon?

“EltaMD” is the best-selling sunscreen on AmazonAt the same time with a greater reputation (4.5 stars). Its popularity lies in the amazing benefits it brings. This is a lightweight, oil-free product made with transparent zinc oxide that leaves no white mark after use and helps prevent harmful substances. UVA and UVB rays from the sunto. It also provides niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants to promote the appearance of healthy skin and reduce skin dryness and redness.

this Suggested for acne-prone skin, sunscreen protects against pimples and is essential for those with issues like sensitive skin, oily skin and hyperpigmentation.. This product is not greasy, so it is good for skin of this type. It can be used alone or under makeup and is fragrance- and paraben-free. On Amazon it's $38.66.