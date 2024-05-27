This kitchen component is made of pure gold to make the anthurium flower bloom

May 27, 2024
Today we will teach you how to use a valuable kitchen ingredient that will make your anthurium explode. They are little known in the gardening world, but they are very valuable. So read on to find out what it's all about.

How to make your own anthurium flower?

ingredients:

Procedure:

Dissolve a tablespoon of rice flour in a liter of water. Leave the mixture for 24 hours so that the nutrients are properly released.

Make anthurium bloom. Photo: archive

how to use:

Use the mixture to water your anthurium. Make sure to water the soil evenly, and avoid getting it waterlogged. Apply it once a month. Do not exceed this frequency to avoid buildup of potentially harmful nutrients. Do not use more than a tablespoon of rice flour per liter of water to avoid excess nutrients.

Homemade fertilizer for anthurium
Homemade fertilizer for anthurium. Photo: archive

Benefits of this kitchen ingredient for anthurium

  • Minerals and vitamins: Rice flour contains minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and traces of calcium. These nutrients are essential for healthy plant growth.
  • Carbohydrates and proteins: It provides carbohydrates and proteins that can be broken down and gradually release nutrients, promoting plant growth and development.
  • Soil improvement: This can improve soil structure, increasing its ability to hold water and nutrients, and is ideal for plants that require a well-ventilated, moist substrate, such as anthuriums.
  • Beneficial microorganisms: It encourages the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the soil, which help decompose organic matter and improve soil fertility.
  • Stimulate growth and flowering: The nutrients in this culinary ingredient strengthen the anthurium plant's root system, promoting stronger, healthier growth. The presence of phosphorus and potassium can stimulate flowering and produce more abundant and vibrant flowers.

