This means a smiley face emoji with a tongue on the side

The WhatsApp It is known to contain a variety of emoji for users to better understand themselves with their colleagues at work, school, friends and family; However, because there are so many, it can often be confusing to decide what contexts they can be used under.

With continuous access to New updates To the app, new emojis are also arriving alongside those; Therefore, it is important to know its true meaning and how to use it correctly so that the message is not misunderstood.

On this occasion, we will tell you about emoji Flip outside the tongue: what it means and when you can use it; Take notes and make the most of them.

What does the side tongue smiley face emoji mean in WhatsApp?

According to the site emojipediaThis symbol was added to “Whats” in 2015. With a happy face and a smile from ear to ear, its main feature is the way its tongue sticks out: it is important to remember that you are not the only one using this resource.

Believe it or not, the main purpose of this emoji is to indicate that food is delicious: that is why he seems to taste it with his tongue. You can also use it to express a feeling that a person is attractive or satisfying.

Now that you know the true meaning of this particular symbol, use it properly in your “Whats” messages.