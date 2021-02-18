Thousands of American soldiers refuse to be vaccinated

Thousands of United States Army They refused to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus, causing frustration for their leaders who try to refute False rumors on the Internet And to convince the troops of the benefits of vaccination.

In some army units, only a third of the soldiers agreed to vaccination. However, commanders discovered that there is one factor that sometimes persuades recruits to vaccinate: spread abroad. Among the sailors who set sail last week on overseas missions, the percentage of those who agreed to be vaccinated rose to between 80% and 90%.

Deputy Director of Operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General said air forces Jeff Taliavero declared in Congress on Wednesday that “very raw data” indicated this Only two-thirds of the military approved of the vaccinations.

This is more than the general population, of whom only 50% of whom have approved vaccination according to a Kaiser Foundation survey, but the large number of military personnel who refuse vaccination is disturbing because soldiers often live, work and fight in conditions of physical proximity where the mask is not easy to wear.

Rejection also occurs among the militants at a time when many soldiers are deployed to vaccination centers across the country and when the political class tries to point to the military ranks as an example for the rest of the nation.

“We still struggle to come up with the right message to convince people to agree to vaccination,” said Brigadier General Edward Bailey, director of health at the Army Command. He indicated that 30% in some units accepted the vaccine, and that in others, the percentage ranged between 50% and 70%.

Bailey said in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where thousands of soldiers are being trained for outside missions, 60% agreed to be vaccinated. “This is not the number we expected for people on the front lines,” he said.

He said he heard everything Kind of excuses from the soldiers To avoid having to be vaccinated.

He said, “I think the most interesting thing was the one who told me that the army always gave me orders, but this time it gave me a choice, so I said no.”

Leaders from all branches of the military campaigned for vaccines. They have held meetings, sent written messages, distributed scientific information, posted videos on the Internet, and even pictures of leaders receiving injections.