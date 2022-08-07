Three hidden gems based on true events to watch on Netflix

The platform has great titles and not many others. In its diverse catalog there are films of all genres, but sometimes this is not what we are looking for. Netflix In recent years, she has been distinguished by her remarkable productions in series such as Weird things also house of paper. On the other hand, he was also responsible for other projects like kissing booth s pumps.

With so many options, sometimes it’s hard to see something different and escape from the platform’s premieres. So, if you’re looking for what to see and be surprised, in this note we recommend four options for you to see inside the service.

America’s Most Hated Woman (2017)

The film of this period narrates the life and struggle of Madeleine Murray O’HareA woman who promoted atheism in the United States. His activism began when he opposed reading the Bible in class at his son’s school because he believed it was unconstitutional. In 1960, he sued the public education system in his home city of Baltimore.

His struggles, activism and controversial life are chronicled The most hated woman in Americaa title referring to the cover of Life magazine, which pushed it that way. Melissa Leo He plays this controversial character, they are also part of the cast Adam Scott s Josh Lucas.

Only the Brave (2017)

Based on a true story, Only the brave It follows an elite squad of firefighters, the best at their jobs in Prescott, Arizona. In 2013 lightning caused a fire and the Granite Mountain Hotshots Brigade was called in to extinguish it due to their extensive experience with aggressive fires of this size. In addition, it follows the most tragic fires in the United States.

The film follows firefighters in their work and personal lives, focusing primarily on Eric Marsh, who was in charge of the brigade, and Brendan McDonough, a new member of the team looking for a way out of his messy life in order. To be the best father to his son.

It is a sad story with a bloody ending that shows us the courage and dangers these firefighters must face. In addition, it depicts how difficult it is to combine such a difficult job and personal life, but how close they have become, and thus become a large family.

Soloist (2009)

After his triumphant role as millionaire Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr.. Steve Lopez, a journalist for The Los Angeles Times, who decides to write a column about Nathaniel Ayers, plays a music genius who ends up homeless.

Lopez discovers him playing in the street with broken instruments and decides to write a series of articles about Nathaniel and will get to know him and understand how he ended up as a street music prodigy. As he writes, they will form a friendship and Lopez will try to help him get off the streets so he can continue his passion: playing the cello.

in soloistAnd the Jamie Foxx He plays the role of Nathaniel, and they are also part of the cast Catherine Keener s Tom Hollander. And Joe Wright is in charge of directing.

