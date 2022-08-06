5 photos of Christina Ricci showing her physical change since her debut in Hollywood

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Appearing for the first time from a very young age, Christina Ricci She became one of the favorite actresses in the United States, she started acting when she was very young, which is why these five Pictures Show physical change which he has since for the first time in Hollywood. She had the opportunity to star alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in the movie “Mermaids”.

When Christina Ricci He was in the recording of this movie, so he had to turn to one of his great acting friends, Johnny Depp, an actor with whom he shared cameras on some occasions. Christina remembers an anecdote from this recording, when someone mentioned the word homophobia, but she, being very young, did not understand it, so she asked Winona Ryder, at that time the actress was a friend Johnny Depp; He was the one who explained Christina Ricci The meaning of this word very naturally.

More Stories

Three hidden gems based on true events to watch on Netflix

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Nature, scenography in Carrantza

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The greatest films return to the big screen in Madrid with CutreCon 2022

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Chris Evans, Buzz Lightyear’s human voice: ‘It’s a more mature movie’

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Amber Heard refused to win millions of dollars in Pirates of the Caribbean 5 during her divorce from Johnny Depp.

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

All about Anirudh Picharudi, the new character

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cali 2022: IAAF Under-20 World Championships 2022: Finals summary and result in Cali: Da 6

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Three Genshin Impact cheaters sentenced to prison in China – Kudasai

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Fire in Pennsylvania, USA, kills 10, including 3 children

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US delegation to own Petro is already in Colombia

40 mins ago Leland Griffith

La Nación / IDB will give resources to Paraguay to promote electric mobility

43 mins ago Mia Thompson