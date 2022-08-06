Nature, scenography in Carrantza

Usually, sets of shows of improvable quality, including films, are made of what we call papier-mâché. Coated polystyrene. foam. foam. Cheap and light materials. I said, papier-mache.

In Enkarterri they turn to stone. Without cheating or of course cardboard. Yesterday, Friday, the Bosalagua 2022 festivals began. And they did it in collaboration with the greatest set designer in history: Nature.

The runway enabled in the concave pocket of the ancient dolomite mine is unparalleled. “From here they lowered the dolomite which was used as a counterweight for the ships; they did so with large buckets suspended from cables to the bottom of the valley near the coast,” explained one of the municipal workers who coordinated the parking of the many cars that were arriving.

The soundtrack is amazing. Originally linked to the industrial activity of the Enkarterri area, and an example of environmental renewal, the theater, carved from an ancient Donosa quarry, is unique and offers exemplary acoustics.

Yesterday the three members of The Jamming Show were able to check it out, who provided a great sample of improvisational theatre. Then, starting at 10:30pm, Ugandan dancers and Rwandan drummers take over the spotlight with an African dance show full of beats and percussion instruments.

This Saturday night will be the start of ’80s pop with Mubajito and Michael Legend, the main course for this year’s edition. A performance that does not skimp on the excitement. All in the culmination of authentic scenery and a truly wonderful environment.