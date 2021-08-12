Tokyo 2020: Alexandra Grande among the brigade bearers to close the Olympics | News

As in the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony was also carried by its flag at the farewell ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In this honor, personalities from this edition on Sunday, such as Dutchman Sivan Hassan, Italian Lamont Marcel Jacobs, Brazilian Rebecca Andrade and Peruvian Alexandra Grande participated. See the gallery here

Athlete Hassan achieved a double from the bottom by crowning the 5,000m and 10,000m, while Lamont Marcel Jacobs was one of the discoverers, also in athletics, succeeding Usain Bolt as the Olympic king of the 100m sprint and also hanging the gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Young Rebecca Andrade was responsible for carrying the Brazilian flag, in honor of her after she shone on the gymnastics tapestry with gold in the vault and silver in the general competition.

Spain is counted as the standard-bearer of Sandra Sanchez, who was crowned in kata and the first Olympic karate champion.

The list is dominated mainly by participants in athletics and karate, two sports competing in the second half of the Olympic program.

Here is a selection of some of the athletes who had the honor to carry the flag at the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Games, in order of presentation (the official list of the International Olympic Committee):

Greece: Ioannis Fontolis (water polo)

Refugee Team: Hamoon Derafshipour (Karate)

Argentina: Pedro Ibarra (field hockey)

Italy: Lamont Marcel Jacobs

Uganda: Peruth Chemutai (Athletics)

Uruguay: Maria Pia Fernandez (athletics)

Ecuador: Glenda Morejon (athletics)

Ethiopia: Solomon Bariga (athletics).

El Salvador: Yamelith Solorzano (boxing).

Great Britain: Laura Kinney (bicycle track)

Netherlands: Sivan Hasan (athletics)

Canada: Damien Warner (athletics)

Cuba: Zurian Hechevarría (athletics)

Guatemala: Charles Fernandez (Modern Quintet)

Grenada: Kirani James (athletics)

Kenya: Timothy Cheruiyot (athletics)

Ivory Coast: Marie-José Ta Lo (athletics)

Costa Rica: Noelia Vargas (athletics)

Colombia: Ingrit Valencia (boxing)

Spain: Sandra Sanchez (Karate)

Chile: Maria Milliard (rowing)

Dominican Republic: Priscilla Rivera Prinz (volleyball)

Portugal: Pedro Pablo Picardo (Athletics)

New Zealand: Valerie Adams (athletics)

Panama: Jorge Castel Blanco (athletics)

Paraguay: Derlis Ayala (athletics).

Puerto Rico: Rafael Quintero (diving)

Brazil: Rebecca Andrade (gymnastics)

Venezuela: Antonio Diaz (Karate)

Peru: Alexandra Vanessa Grande (Karate)

Bolivia: Angela Castro (athletics)

Honduras: Ivan Zarco (athletics)

Mexico: Mayan Oliver (Quartet)

United States: Kara Winger (athletics)

France: Stephen da Costa (Karate)

Japan: Ryo Kyuna (Karate).

Historical! For the first time, award ceremonies for men and women are held at the same time during Olympic Games! marathon medals With their medals! Congratulations to them all!

