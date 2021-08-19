Tokyo: More athletics final results | Sports

The athletics events at the Tokyo Games are coming to an end and the medal awarding is diverse in the various events in the field.

In the 4×100 relays, the new kings, male and female, are already known. In the men’s category, the podium was made up of Italy, Great Britain and Canada, while the Jamaican women won the gold for their country, the silver went to the American quartet, and the bronze went to the British.

For her part, in the women’s 1,500 metres, the Kenyan actress took the gold and broke the Olympic record that had been set in 1988, reaching the finish line in 3 minutes 53 seconds and 11 percent, followed by Britain’s Laura Muir. Sivan Hassan from the Netherlands.

Finally, in the men’s 5,000m, the gold in Uganda will be thanks to Joshua Cheptegei, the fastest, while the silver will go to Mohamed Ahmed of Canada and the bronze to American Paul Chelimo.

This is how the parent discipline of the Olympics experienced its penultimate day of activities in the Japanese archipelago, awaiting various finals to be held on August 7 and concluding with a boom with the men’s marathon.