Tornado watch is exported to parts of the Midwest of the United States

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
Is there a relationship between American hurricanes and climate change? 0:59

(CNN) – Today’s first tornado sightings are in effect until 8 p.m. CST, for parts of western and central Iowa, northeastern Kansas, south-central Minnesota, northwest Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and far southeast Dakota. Storm Forecasting Center.

The alert covers more than 4 million people and includes Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, Sioux City and Des Moines.

Harmful winds blowing from storms Speeds of up to 144 km/h, along with some strong tornadoes, are possible in the observation area this afternoon and into the late hours of the night. Additional alerts are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Flights to and from Garden City, Kansas, as well as public school, were canceled Wednesday due to a severe windstorm.

Mike Sheiman, the airport’s air traffic controller, told CNN his highest winds so far were 143 km/h at 12:32 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, a severe storm that produces severe weather, hurricanes, and a severe fire hazard also produces widespread destructive winds. Several locations, including the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, have reported winds of 100 mph or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane-force winds were already recorded in at least 7 states at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon. Strong winds cause dust storms in parts of the plains.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from the Colorado State Line to Russell, Kansas, where sand and dust result in virtually zero visibility, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Dave Henin and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.

