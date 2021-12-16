The President-elect of Honduras decided not to use state funds for her advertising and her party is asking for donations

The handover of power will take place on January 27, and will be funded through “solidarity contributions”.

Chiomara Castro, President-elect of Honduras, decided not to use state resources to fund the transfer of power, which will take place on January 27, so her political organization, Partido Libertad y Recoveryación, requested donations on Wednesday to citizenship.

To this end, the power that brought her to power as the first woman to hold the presidency in the country’s history opened a bank account to take over Solidarity Contributions Which will make the event possible, which will be attended by authorities from different countries.

The Partido Libertad y Radiation party has formed a committee that seeks to “organize the details” of the ceremony to be held at the National Stadium of Honduras, in the capital Tegucigalpa.

We share Banco de Occidente account #11-402-005127-8 in the name of Belinda Martínez with ID number 0801 1966 09576 to make solidarity contributions for the inauguration of our President-elect Tweet embedThank you Honduran people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tzG7klrBTT – Free party (PartidoLibre) December 15 2021

As mentioned for the press Congressman Gary Dixon, Castro stated that he did not want to use state money to fund this transfer. In addition, he confirmed that they will try to “avoid” the use of money ‘comes from the wrong sources’.

Dixon specified to a group of journalists that the characteristics of the event would correspond to “the resources that can be obtained from these donations.”

Xiomara Castro, the center-left and partner of former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in the 2009 coup, won more than 51% of the vote, ending 12 years of National Party dominance.