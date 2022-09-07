Trick to find out who is spying on your WhatsApp chats | sports game

The WhatsApp It is one of the apps that makes the most changes to its Android and iPhone mobile platform. With it, you can not only chat, but also make calls with more than 32 people at the same time.

But there are many details that you should take into consideration. If in recent days you have noticed that your conversations have been opened or that a call has simply been made The WhatsApp Then we tell you here how to know if you are being spied on and what to do.

How to know who is spying on your WhatsApp chats

One of the clues to know if you are being spied on on WhatsApp is when you receive a message.

If the notification disappears, it means that someone opened that alert from somewhere else.

Do you want to block that person’s path? Well, this is what you should do.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now go to settings.

At that moment, click on the “Linked Devices” tab.

This way you can block the path of any spy on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

There you can not only check where your WhatsApp was opened, but also from when.

Now it is also possible to find out by which device they accessed your conversations, which can be a laptop or a smartphone.

Simply close all open sessions and this way you will prevent third parties from seeing your WhatsApp chats.

The trick to recover deleted conversations and messages in WhatsApp

First, make sure of it Official WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play.

You have no pending updates on Google Play. Now, activate the notifications, go to your Android phone’s Settings > Notifications > check the “Detailed” notifications > in the Recently Sent section, tap More > and activate the switch next to WhatsApp.

Then download the app from Google Play” WAM ‘, open it and give it all the necessary permissions so that it works without complications.

‘, open it and give it all the necessary permissions so that it works without complications. The main interface of the application will appear with three tabs, “Notification History”, “Deleted Multimedia” and “Download Status”.

Keep in mind that all deleted messages or chats will be stored in the first tab, and everything will be organized by conversations, this means that the messages will not be disabled.

Evidence for the appearance of the letter “Ñ” on the WhatsApp keyboard

First, download gboard From the Android Google Play Store, if you already have it, make sure there are no pending updates.

From the Android Google Play Store, if you already have it, make sure there are no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the section called “Languages”.

The next step is to access the “Add a keyboard” option, which is located at the bottom.

A carousel with several keyboards will be displayed, choose the keyboard named “ QWERTY (Ñ) and click on Done.

and click on Done. Exit Gboard and go to The WhatsApp .

. Enter any chat and tap on the text field to activate the keyboard.

