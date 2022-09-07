WhatsApp | How to stop your partner from reading your conversations | lock screen | Applications | Hoax 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp Big changes happen. Currently, the so-called Communities are being tested in Peru, an option that allows you to chat with more than 512 people, but the long-awaited function that allows you to hide the “Internet” has already reached iPhone mobiles.

However, when we are careless, a lot of times our partner will pick up the mobile to check the person we are talking to. The WhatsApp . So you can have even more security, here we tell you how you can protect your conversations to the maximum.

How to avoid your partner reading your WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that this trick is always good for your privacy.

Best of all, you can activate it on both WhatsApp for Android and iPhone.

Now open WhatsApp.

You should go to the application settings.

At that time, go to Account & Privacy and scroll down.

There you will find the option “Fingerprint Lock”.

Activate the function and voila.

This way you can block the path of your partner trying to see your WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

In the case of iPhones, you can only use FaceID.

Decide when you want to block your conversations.

It will be best when you minimize the application.

This way when your partner wants to access your WhatsApp, they will be asked for your fingerprint or FaceID.

With this, they will not be able to read your chats without your permission.

DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP IPHONE STYLE ON ANDROID WITHOUT ADS

Remember that in order to have WhatsApp iPhone style on your Android cell phone, you must not have the Meta app.

In this regard, we recommend that you make a backup before deleting the normal WhatsApp.

Now enter this Link And download the iPhone style WhatsApp APK.

Now register your cell phone number and verification code.

Then choose the theme the way you want your iPhone-style WhatsApp to appear: light or dark.

When you enter the program, you will see that the WhatsApp you have will change its design.

You can also edit the tabs and everything related to the color.

In case you don’t like it, you can go back to normal WhatsApp whenever you want.

