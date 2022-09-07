WhatsApp | How to stop your partner from reading your conversations | lock screen | Applications | Hoax 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game
The WhatsApp Big changes happen. Currently, the so-called Communities are being tested in Peru, an option that allows you to chat with more than 512 people, but the long-awaited function that allows you to hide the “Internet” has already reached iPhone mobiles.
However, when we are careless, a lot of times our partner will pick up the mobile to check the person we are talking to. The WhatsApp. So you can have even more security, here we tell you how you can protect your conversations to the maximum.
How to avoid your partner reading your WhatsApp
- The first thing you should know is that this trick is always good for your privacy.
- Best of all, you can activate it on both WhatsApp for Android and iPhone.
- Now open WhatsApp.
- You should go to the application settings.
- At that time, go to Account & Privacy and scroll down.
- There you will find the option “Fingerprint Lock”.
- Activate the function and voila.
- In the case of iPhones, you can only use FaceID.
- Decide when you want to block your conversations.
- It will be best when you minimize the application.
- This way when your partner wants to access your WhatsApp, they will be asked for your fingerprint or FaceID.
- With this, they will not be able to read your chats without your permission.
DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP IPHONE STYLE ON ANDROID WITHOUT ADS
- Remember that in order to have WhatsApp iPhone style on your Android cell phone, you must not have the Meta app.
- In this regard, we recommend that you make a backup before deleting the normal WhatsApp.
- Now enter this Link And download the iPhone style WhatsApp APK.
- Remember that this APK is without any ads.
- Now register your cell phone number and verification code.
- Then choose the theme the way you want your iPhone-style WhatsApp to appear: light or dark.
- When you enter the program, you will see that the WhatsApp you have will change its design.
- You can also edit the tabs and everything related to the color.
- In case you don’t like it, you can go back to normal WhatsApp whenever you want.
So you can restore your WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone
- First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.
- Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.
- Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.
- Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.
- Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.
- Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.
- Add your phone number, wait for the auto-confirmation code to arrive, and you’ll come to a point where WhatsApp will ask if you want to restore your last backup.
