Trick to use two accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone

WhatsApp: Trick to use two accounts with different numbers

This time we will tell you how to use two accounts in The WhatsApp With different numbers on the same cell phone, so keep reading so you can learn how to do it step by step.

It is worth noting that to achieve this trick you must have a file a tool This will allow you to sign in to a second account of your favorite social networks or apps such as WhatsApp.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp and Request The world’s most popular instant messenger brings news to millions of users.

However, this time it has made a big impact with this novelty and here we provide a tutorial for you to be able to use two accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone.

The truth is that this can be very useful for those people who use more than one SIM and do not want to carry many mobile devices in their pockets.

It is important to note that this trick only works on some mid-range or high-end mobile devices that have Android operating system, on iPhones, this feature is not present yet.

Likewise, it will not be necessary to download third-party applications or unauthorized versions of WhatsApp, since everything is under the cell phone settings.

Steps to get two WhatsApp accounts on a mobile phone with a different number

First, you need to make sure that WhatsApp does not have updates pending on the Google Play Store.

The next step is to open the “Settings” or “Settings” of the cell phone, you will find it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Go to the “Advanced Functions” section, find and click on the “Dual Messenger” option, then activate the WhatsApp key, it will appear by default disabled.

Android will ask you if you want to install a second copy of WhatsApp, tap on the “Install” button and now, search among your apps for WhatsApp with an orange icon at the bottom right.

Finally, open it and it will ask you to follow the same steps to register a phone number and create a WhatsApp account.

Steps to register a second WhatsApp account on the same cell phone

Your smartphone probably does not have slots for a second SIM card, so you will need the help of a second phone that is only capable of receiving SMS.

Put the SIM in another cell phone and go back to the computer where you copied WhatsApp, and open the cloned app.

The application will greet you and ask you to add a phone number, enter your second number.

To finish, you will receive an SMS with a secret code on the second phone, add it to the cloned application.