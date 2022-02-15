Valentine’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Themed: How to Change the Logo to Pink | Valentine’s Day 2022 | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Have everything ready for Valentine’s Day with social distancing? It is undoubtedly one of the most romantic dates of 2022, which is celebrated every year on February 14, in memory of the saint of the same name. If you want your cell phone to be compatible with this date, we have a trick The WhatsApp This will leave you surprised.

Also known as the Day of Love and Friendship, it is represented by the color red or pink, which is why today we will teach you how to prepare The WhatsApp For the most beautiful romantic day on the planet. Will you do that?

How to change WhatsApp logo to pink for Valentine’s Day

The first thing will be to download the Nova Launcher app.

At that time, you have to choose a model and design how you want your cell phone screen to appear.

Now you have to search Google for the pink WhatsApp logo.

Download the app you want and now tap on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

At that moment enter the pencil code.

To be able to change the WhatsApp logo, you have to download Nova Launcher. (Photo: mag)

With this you can edit the name. Click on the logo and you should choose the pink WhatsApp PNG image.

To do this, tap on Apps and then on Photos.

When you’re done and detailing its dimensions, you should write “Done.

With this you will already have a WhatsApp logo in pink or the color you like the most.

Do you have any problem with WhatsApp?

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to our contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

