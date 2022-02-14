WhatsApp | How to activate ultra dark mode | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you use “dark mode” for The WhatsApp ? Thousands of people use the app that belongs to Meta so that they can chat, in real time, with any user in the world. However, there are details that can not only help you improve the power of your smartphone: “Very dark mode”.

If you want to save battery, in case you have an AMOLED screen on your Android phone, you should try this A very easy trick to do The WhatsApp Without the need to install third-party applications.

How to activate Super Dark Mode in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

There go to Settings, Chats, Theme and select “Dark Mode”.

Head now to Wallpaper.

In “Background brightness” you must choose the maximum.

This way you can get the “ultra dark mode”. (Photo: mag)

This way you will not see a contrast in the WhatsApp background image.

Likewise, this will cause WhatsApp to turn off some pixels of your cell phone.

This will prevent eye strain and save battery life as well.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.