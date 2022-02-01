[Confirmados] Xbox Game Pass for February leaked

a few minutes ago Xbox confirmedOr, these are the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of February 2022. We’ve updated the list below with the exact dates and platforms.

original news

It hasn’t been announced yet, but it appears that the Xbox Game Pass games that will arrive this month of February have already been revealed. As always when dealing with a spill Belbel Kon, (very high success rate) We ask for caution, although as we say, this person has already leaked Xbox Game Pass or free games from the Epic Games Store on more occasions.

In the absence of official confirmation, the list of Xbox Game Pass games will be long and varied. We will have games for all tastes and some of the most unexpected like Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition.

Xbox Game Pass games for February

  • edge of eternity Console, PC, and Cloud – February 10
  • Besiege (game preview) Console, PC, and Cloud – February 10
  • The Last Children on Earth and the Staff of Doom Console, PC, and Cloud – February 10
  • interview – Console and the Cloud – February 3
  • telling lies Console, PC, and Cloud – February 3
  • Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition Console, PC, and Cloud – February 14
  • Dreamscape Console, PC, and Cloud – February 3
  • Hell Console, PC, and Cloud – February 14
  • skull hero killer Console, PC, and Cloud – February 10
  • Crossfire X – Console – February 10

Some of them have already been confirmed in advance as edge of eternity, but others are newcomers to the service who don’t know yet. If this has already been leaked, then in the next few hours we will remove doubts about the authenticity of this list and whether there will be any additional surprises or additions throughout the month. At the same time As we confirmed it Access Crossfire X.

