WhatsApp, How to put Donald Duck’s voice as a notification

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

one of the platforms instant message Most used by millions of people every day The WhatsAppwhich is a very effective means of communication, where you can send trusses, Photos and videosAct video calls, Among many other things.

Among the many advantages of this platform is that you can justify itFrom the picture to the sounds of calls and notifications. On this occasion, we tell you how to make your phone more fun and that Pato Donald Notifies you when you have a message.

WhatsApp, How to put Donald Duck’s voice as a notification. Photo: fix

How to make Donald Duck alert when you have a message

The first thing you should do is get the audio in a .MP3 file, you can download it directly from YouTube, where you can find many videos with Donald Duck’s voice. To download it, you need to use some online service or application that allows you to convert YouTube links to MP3 files.

When you have the file, save it with a name you can remember, as well as the location on your Android device where the audio was saved. The steps to follow to be notified when you have a message are:

  • Open WhatsApp and enter the options context menu. It’s the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.
  • Go to the Settings section and find the Alerts section, enter the menu.
  • You will see a section called “Notification tone”, tap so you can access the list of available sounds.
  • Scroll to the bottom of the list, where an option called “Add a ringtone” should appear.
  • Depending on your Android tier, a window might appear with the most recent files downloaded to your phone or, failing that, a folder browser.
  • Find and select your MP3 file with Donald Duck’s voice.
  • Done, now the audio will be in your WhatsApp.

One advantage is that the previous steps can be applied to any audio that you want to put on WhatsApp. This way, you can customize it as many times as you want without having to expose your personal data.

WhatsApp, How to put Donald Duck's voice as a notification

