This is how your WhatsApp can be hacked

Although the platform instant message The WhatsApp Enjoy some Security Mechanisms To prevent unauthorized people from accessing your account in this popular application most used of its kind in the world, there are still some risks cyber criminals You can access your chats or send messages to your contacts pretending to be you, with all the risks involved.

To try to protect files personal information Like your contacts, whether they are family members or friends, the best thing is that you know the main points that you should pay attention to and avoid making mistakes that cause these unauthorized interventions by third parties, these are the most common ways:

Through WhatsApp Web. The most obvious mistake, and one of the easiest ways for anyone to access your conversations, is the basic error that users of this version make. Computers.

When using it on a public computer, work center computer, or someone else’s computer, it is common that when you finish using a program From WhatsApp Web Users are limited to closing the browser window where the portal is located, but without logging out, so that anyone who enters the site later can find everything you have talks On hand, like Information Your contacts and messages you have with them.

Your chat history. When your smartphone is lost or stolen and they have access to your apps, they can export a file register and the Archives Posted by Mail electronic To the recipient who will use your information.

Although it is necessary for the person to be able to access your device in person, with temporary supervision that you give them this opportunity through, it will be enough for them to carry out the process behind your back and then take advantage of the situation.

Backups. WhatsApp is known to work Regular backup, which you can upload to the cloud for storage via google drive, which makes you forget part of the annoyances of changing your cell phone by automatically charging your account and also migrating all the information, but if a hacker gains access to your Drive, all that data will be at their mercy if it remains unencrypted.

Malware Infected Files. This strategy that hackers follow is to send digital files infected with malware, when you receive them on your cell phone and execute the hidden program in a file. media file Your cell phone can be hijacked.

The file in question can be used to monitor your conversations or to carry out a fraud against you, which you can avoid if you disable the automatic download function of these documents and accept only those that appear to be reliable from your contacts.

new Risks. We are not safe from discovering a vulnerability to access your chats through bugs in the digital platform found by users. pirates computer scientists It is exploited to get more victims whose conversations are exposed and so they can misuse the data they can get from there.

To avoid being caught off guard, what you should do is update all your apps, especially your WhatsApp, with the latest version that you find in a store for you smart phone.

