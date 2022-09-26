Tropical Storm Ian will hit the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan – El Financiero

The Tropical Storm “Ian” can become Category 4 Hurricane Next Wednesday, September 28, according to the National Weather Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua). Currently, it is located in the southeast of Grand Cayman Islandin the Caribbean Sea, heading from west to northwest.

On Monday, September 26, the tropical storm will become a Category 1 hurricane and will lie 410 kilometers south of Kingston, Jamaica and 1,295 kilometers southeast. The coasts of Quintana Roo.

The agency indicated that the approximation Tropical Cyclone Ianwith Category 2, you’ll be to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula, and you’ll be until Tuesday, September 27, so it will be promoted Heavy to very heavy rains in the southern region of the countryIn addition to strong winds and high waves on the coasts of Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Because of Ian’s proximity to the Mexican coast, the National Weather Service reports that she will be kept under constant surveillance.

On the other hand, the authorities and neighbors in Florida in the United States are watching Tropical Storm Evolution in the Caribbean Iansince it is expected that things will approach that state.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Saturday, September 24 State of emergency across Florida, The expansion of an initial order affected twenty counties. He urged people to prepare for a storm that could bring torrential rains across much of the state, as well as storm surge and storm surge.

“We urge all Florida residents to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement.

president Joe Biden also declared a state of emergency The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are mandated to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect life and property from Hurricane Ian.