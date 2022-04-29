TRUE! The security guard managed to score the puck; The video went viral

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Paranormal events are very rarely seen and rarely recorded, since most of the material on the Internet is either fake or edited. However, this time a clip has gone viral, raising suspicion even among the most skeptical, because the moment a supposed puck passes is seen.

Everything was filmed by a security guard from the National University of Lomas de Zamora in Argentina, and uploaded to social networks, where it quickly went global.

What happens in a paranormal video?

In the clip you can see how the security officer first records himself with the front camera, then turns the camera and zooms in on an area where some see it as a puck passing by.

“The night watchman spotted a strange, tiny creature crisscrossing on two legs and in the midst of fog across one of the inner streets inside the facility and connected to different areas,” said the account post shared by the original video.

Many think it is a montage, because the video quality is poor, as is often the case with all hack videos; Others think it may be true, but it’s not an imp, but some wild animal. However, there is an earlier video in which you hear horrific noises and laughter. Subsequently, the ranger allegedly went to search for the creature and recorded what appeared in the previous video.

Read on…

Elementary school teacher ‘It’s a shame’ reveals how much she earns in Mexico goes viral: video

Mexico’s Serial Killers: The Frightening Story of “Pozolero”, Santiago Mesa Lopez

More Stories

Date, time, where and how to see it

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Would you go to Antarctica, without internet or electricity, to count the penguins? NGOs will pay you two thousand dollars a month

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The pandemic is not over in the US, as Anthony Fauci corrects

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Prince Andrew loses York’s honorary title after sexual assault scandal

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The oldest dog in the world is a Chihuahua and lives in Florida

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan approves the fourth dose of antioxidants for the elderly and chronically ill

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Labor costs in the United States recorded the highest rise in history in the first quarter

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix is ​​proud of the first trailer for the biographical series ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Science is not made with cement

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Ecuadorean Football Federation makes Mali official as the third competitor to Ecuador in June in the United States | football | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know the last contact time of a person I hid | Applications | Smart phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins