Trump infiltrates the chaos of the US Congress and jokingly votes for its presidency

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The name of the former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) Slide to Parliament of the country after a member of Congress voted for the presidency bicycleThese days mired in chaos.

In full vote for Alphabetical orderCongressman Florida Matt Gaetzally ex-commandermentioned when he got the message c. Your chosen candidate: Donald J Trump.

The thing didn’t stop there, since a few votes later, and Gates Nominate the former president as a candidate –trump Request to date support the Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Pictured is Matt Gaetz. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

“It’s time to make Congress great again,” Gates said, referring to Trump’s famous Make America Great Again line.

Trump himself posted a short while ago on his social network Truth Social a manipulated photo showing himself, in a satirical pose, occupying the position of Speaker of the House alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As explained by CNN, there is no rule preventing a proposed person from not being a member of the chamber and members of Congress can vote for anyone.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives held its seventh vote to elect its speaker, but it was again unsuccessful, after none of the candidates obtained the necessary majority.

Pictured is Matt Gaetz. Photo by EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Gates belongs to the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group that refuses to support the party’s Republican nominee, Kevin McCarthy. In all, there are twenty members of Congress who chose another Republican, Byron Donalds, in the last votes, except for the anecdote of voting for Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump himself referred to the siege the US Congress is experiencing, and called on the Republicans to support McCarthy.

“Republicans, don’t turn a great victory into a titanic and embarrassing defeat,” the former president said.

With information from EFE

