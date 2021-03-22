Trump plans to return to social networks through his own platform

Trump has been suspended temporarily or permanently on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. | Photo: AFP

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, He plans to return to social media soon, through Their ‘own platform’A former advisor said, on Sunday, after he was expelled from Twitter and others.

“I think we’re going to see President Trump return to social media in probably two or three months,” Jason Miller told Fox News.

“It will completely redefine the game, and everyone will wait and see what you do. President Trump exactly“It’s going to be his own platform,” said Miller, who has held senior positions in both presidential campaigns for the Republican leader.

Provocative use of social networks by Trump card It was the hallmark of his presidency. He attracted 88 million followers on Twitter, often using his tweets to attack his critics, to oust officials, or to announce major policy changes.

Trump comment from social media

Peru Twitter His account on realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended After he used it to encourage his followers to take part in the march that turned into a violent attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.

Trump card Also temporarily suspended or Permanently through other platformsAnd the Like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Since leaving Washington to settle in his residence in Mar Agou, Florida, The former president kept a relatively low profile, Largely to issue occasional press releases.

But Miller said that Trump card He was working hard.

What will be the name of this new platform?

According to Miller, the former president held many important meetings in Maralago, where he said, “There were many companies.”

“This new platform is going to be great, and everyone wants it. He expected that it would bring millions, millions and tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

The former adviser did not elaborate and did not say whether he would participate.

Although he was defeated in November Ahead of Democrat Joe BidenAnd the Trump remains influential in the Republican Party and has not ruled out a third presidential bid in 2024.