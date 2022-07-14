TUDUM, Netflix’s global event, will return on September 24

One of the most important events of the platform NetflixAnd the TUDUM, will be back to enjoy with all fans a wonderful day full of news Exclusive shows, trailers and first glimpses of your favorite and upcoming series.

According to Big red N, TUDUM will be virtual again and will arrive next Saturday 24th September or Friday 23rd, it all depends on where you live, there will be five global events taking place over 24 hours, so it will be a very exciting day.

during that day There will be news regarding Netflix series, unreleased trailers, previews and even first glimpses of their upcoming production.But that’s not all, there will also be interviews with your favorite actors and creators a programwho will share news about this type of content.

¡#TUDUM he is back! 🤩

The biggest event in the world Netflix brings you premieres, exclusives, premieres and many more surprises, in 5 global events in one day. #TUDUM Returns on September 24th. pic.twitter.com/5c7QwTDjNY – Netflix Latin America (NetflixLAT) July 14, 2022

Netfix’s TUDUM will take place on four continents with five events taking fans around the world on an exciting journey. The event will kick off with a show in South Korea on September 23 at 09:00 PM Mexico City time And September 24 at 11:00 AM KST.

The fun doesn’t end there, because in India has something specially prepared and it will be September 24th at 12:30 AM in Mexico And at 11:00 am in India, where fans will be able to discover a new world.

accordingly, At 12:00 PM in Mexico you can call to find out all about exclusive news of Netflix series and movies From the United States and Europe, as well as there will be surprises for everyone in Latin America.

and finally, Japan will be responsible for closing TUDUM with an event at 11:00 PM Mexico time (September 25 at 01:00 PM JST) which will witness many surprises.

TUDUM can be seen in file official channels Netflix and YouTube are in multiple languages, so save the date to see your favorite stars.

