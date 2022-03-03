Two Against Ice: Explaining the end of the Netflix movie | What happened and what does it mean | Explain the end of the ice | movies | Video | nnda nnlt | Fame

Warning, brake alert. Based on the true story told by Ignar Mikkelsen in “Two Against the Ice”Two against the ice“(“Against the Ice” in its original language) is a historical survival film from Netflix The Danish explorer relives his 1910 voyage that left him trapped in the Arctic for several years.

more information: Explaining the end of ‘Franchise’, the Netflix movie

The film is directed by Peter Flint and starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joe Cole opened on Christmas Eve 1909 with Captain Ignar Mikkelsen and second-in-command, Jorgensen, after they returned after exploring Greenland in their attempt to refute the United States’ claim that Berry is a separate island from Denmark.

Although they only manage to find the diary of a member of the missing Mylius-Erichsen group, Mikkelsen plans to embark on a new journey. Because Jörgensen is injured, he needs a new partner, but no one provides him due to the danger of the expedition. Finally, young mechanic Ever Iverson was the only volunteer.

Mikkelsen and Iver talk in the middle of their expedition in “Two Against the Ice” (Image: Netflix)

What happened at the end of “Two Against the Ice”?

Leaving his crew with the ship Alabama, Mikkelsen glides across the ice with his inexperienced crew. Although the first few days are relatively easy, it does not take long for them to encounter many difficulties on their journey: Iver has lost his main dog, they find no more clues, they run out of food and they are attacked by a bear.

Despite the setbacks, they were able to find the evidence collected by Mylius-Erichsen’s voyage. However, they still needed to return to the ship. The situation is so complicated that they decided to create a burial mound to put the documents in a safe place and continue on their way.

When they finally reach the Alabama boat, they realize that it has been destroyed. The crew used the remains to build a shelter and left at the first opportunity. Before leaving, their teammates left their expectations behind for a year, so Mikkelsen and Iver have to wait for them to come back for them.

While Jörgensen and the others try to persuade the Prime Minister to fund a rescue mission, Mikkelsen and Iver return to the burial mound to retrieve the evidence. Desperate at the prospect of losing the documents, Ignar wants to leave immediately and refuses to waste time leaving a note.

Once again, they manage to return to Alabama and discover that they have come looking for them in their absence. Mikkelsen scolds himself for not leaving a note and loses hope of being saved. Iver tries to be an optimist, but every day it gets more and more difficult.

Jörgensen is trying to persuade Denmark’s prime minister to fund the rescue (Image: Two Against the Ice/Netflix)

What does the end of “Two Against the Ice” mean?

near the end”Two against the iceMikkelsen begins to lose his health, as he imagines that his girlfriend Naga (Hida Reed) arrives in a hot air balloon and stays with him in the cabin. Days pass and the captain is convinced she is real, even fighting with Iverson for this reason.

Meanwhile, Jörgensen continues to fight so that the authorities do not abandon the search for Mikkelsen and Iver. After more than two years, finally champions”against ice“Coming home with evidence to dismiss the US claim.

A year after his public confession, Mikkelsen married his girlfriend Naga and remained friends with Iver.