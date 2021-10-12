UACh Opens IEEE Biomedical Engineering Week University of Health Education Sciences – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Uach implements the second week of Biomedical Engineering, which is presented in a virtual manner that offers academic and coexistence activities.

The Biomedical Engineering Coordinator, Gabriela Samano Lira, thanked the students for their efforts and efforts to create a university environment that will be of great benefit to future professionals.

He noted that this event that presents the speakers’ knowledge and experiences is of paramount importance, as well as being an opportunity for coexistence.

Engineer Luis Fernando Rivera-Miraz gave the conference titled “Imaging from a Biomedical Perspective”.

Tomorrow, engineer Alberto E. Aceves on the topic “Bioprinting 101”.

The “Bricktober” will take place on Thursday, October 14th at the college labs, which consists of the EVS Mindstorm electronic legos set.

In addition, on Friday, October 15, the presentation “Combining Engineering and Synthetic Biology” will be presented by IPN students in the biotechnology engineering profession, as well as Quizziz’s virtual activity and mascot costume competition.

The event was organized by an IEEE student from the Department of Mexico, affiliated with the Autonomous University of Chihuahua

