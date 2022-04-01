UAEMéx will collaborate in the care of the world’s rarest diseases – Onomasuno

The Autonomous State University of Mexico (UAEMéx), through its School of Medicine, will collaborate with the Mayo Clinic in Florida to study and potentially treat a rare disease that most affects the cells that make up the cerebellum, regardless. age or gender.

The neurologist at this medical center, Zbigniew K. Wszolek, led a symposium entitled “Therapeutic Perspectives for Abnormal Movements: Focusing on Spinocerebellar Ataxia”, which aimed to educate UAEMéx medical students about this condition that compromises balance and coordination among people who suffer from it. . As well as the ability to speak.

The Mayo Clinic School of Medicine professor confirmed that Toluca is one of three regions in Mexico with a greater number of patients with the disease, in addition to Veracruz and Mexico City; However, due to their lack of studies, there are still no treatments that can make life easier for people who suffer from them, let alone treatment, since these examinations are very expensive and require a lot of time.

For this reason, he noted that independent Mexicans and the Mayo Clinic will undertake various short- and long-term projects involving scientific research, as well as the potential development in Toluca of a clinic specializing in treating patients with spinocerebellar ataxia, with the goal that they can attend without having to go to Another city or another country.

For her part, the researcher from the Medical College of the United Arab Emirates, Alexandra Soto Peña, indicated that the Maximum Studies House in Mexico has the necessary potential and human resources to cooperate in this project that will be beneficial to the community, especially for the community. Inhabitants of the Toluca Valley.

He added that academics and researchers from the green and gold community will participate. In addition, there will be specialists from Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Lic Center. Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center.

Professor Zbigniew K. Wszolek noted that there are 48 different types of cerebellar ataxia in the world and 75 percent of rare diseases like this are diagnosed in minors, which is why it is important to investigate this type of pathology that can also occur in adulthood.

