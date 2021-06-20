UAQ welcomes students who will participate in Summers of Science – Informative Codex

In this version, 22 students will be received from five states: San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Aguascalientes and Queretaro.

The Secretariat for Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Studies of the Autonomous University of Queretaro (UAQ) has welcomed students participating in the 23rd Central Region Science Summer.

Flavia Luarca Peña, Minister of Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Studies, has specified that in this release they will receive 22 students Of them, 12 women and 10 men; who urged them to act responsibly to continue their academic preparation successfully, despite the ordeals caused by the COVID-19 emergency.

“To be in a summer residence is a dream pursued by many young people, they should carry on with their dreams and ideals, we know we are in a special situation, but with the opening of classrooms and laboratories little by little, surely it will be a pleasure to be now in their laboratories, or in their surveys on the question of humanities, or fieldwork”Dr. Loarca Piña explained.

In this regard, Teresa Garcia Gasca, Dean of Umm Al-Qura University, indicated that this activity represents a great opportunity for growth, because it implies that short goal setting Since summer lasts only a few weeks, but, he said, it is possible to achieve effective results with the right methodology, whether it is in the field of social sciences, the arts, or the natural and exact sciences.

“You have to tolerate frustration because research will often lead to frustration; to say ‘this didn’t come out, my research professor isn’t here, I’ve been left alone on vacation, experiments didn’t come out or the hypothesis can’t be verified’ or many things, but this is all-round science. Whether it’s from whatever discipline it is; that’s how you have to learn to fall and get up, it’s about resilience.”Rector advised young researchers.

On the other hand, it was announced that the UAQ Summer 2021 activities will be launched with the participation of 27 students, including 11 men and 16 women. While in the summer of UAQ submission, 42 students will collaborate, of whom 21 are men and 22 are women; It should be noted that this is the first time that young people from high school have been included.

In this sense and as an example of the impact of this program on professional training, Dr. Ricardo Cervantes Jiménez, Research Professor at Escuela de Bachilleres, Plantel Norte, gave the conference “Next Destination: Science”.