Japanese authorities are seeking Julius SiketolikoA Ugandan athlete reported missing in western Japan.

Amid coronavirus fears, Olympic organizers have to contend with the disappearance of the 20-year-old weightlifter, who trained as part of the Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, authorities said.

Eight teammates noticed the absence Julius Siketoliko When his saliva sample wasn’t delivered for COVID-19 tests Friday morning. His hotel room was empty.

Hotel staff alerted the authorities, who will conduct a more thorough search.

According to local media reports, Ssekitoleko did not meet the criteria for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games In the latest international arrangement he was due to return to Uganda next week.

It was published by Kyodo News Julius Siketoliko He left a note detailing that he wanted to stay to work in Japan.

Hiroyasu Chiomatsu, the mayor of Izumisano, said authorities had received reports that Sekitolikon had been seen loitering at a nearby train station.

The Ugandan team had already experimented with health and traceability controls in Japan. Upon arrival in Japan, one of the team members tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined at the station.

Days later, another member of the team tested positive for the virus, prompting seven city employees and drivers who had been in close contact with the team to self-isolate.