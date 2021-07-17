Ugandan athlete flees Olympics to live in Japan

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Japanese authorities are seeking Julius SiketolikoA Ugandan athlete reported missing in western Japan.

Amid coronavirus fears, Olympic organizers have to contend with the disappearance of the 20-year-old weightlifter, who trained as part of the Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, authorities said.

Eight teammates noticed the absence Julius Siketoliko When his saliva sample wasn’t delivered for COVID-19 tests Friday morning. His hotel room was empty.

