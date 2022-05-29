UK wants to extradite Kevin Spacey

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Kevin Spacey during a recent visit to Turin to participate briefly in an Italian film. / M. Benca / Reuters

If the American actor refuses to appear in a British court, where he is accused of the alleged crime of sexual assault

Commercial Record

The British government is preparing a formal request that it will send to the United States in the near future to demand the extradition of actor Kevin Spacey, accused of an alleged sexual assault. This is what legal sources indicated, Sunday, compiled by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

The same source explained that the process will be activated if the actor, who won two Oscars, does not agree to travel to the UK voluntarily to appear in court. In this case, the UK Home Office’s International Crime Directorate will request his extradition to be arrested in the US and then extradited to the UK.

Kevin Spacey, 62, learned last Thursday that the Crown Prosecutor’s Office had authorized an indictment against him for four counts of sexual assault against three men. It was allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, according to information gathered in its investigation by Scotland Yard, Europa Press reports.

Back to the cinema

After apparently recovering from similar accusations in the US – which ended up in lawsuits – that separated him from the scene in 2017 – he was fired from the hit TV series ‘House of Cards’ and hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2018. The famous artist to return to the cinema. Specifically, he will appear in an Italian film directed by former Franco Nero and in which he will play the role of a detective in some kind of cameo.

The extradition process can take months as the US Department of Justice has to decide whether there is a “probable cause” of the crime. After that, an arrest warrant will be issued and judicial proceedings begin, which can be appealed in any way and which will certainly limit the crimes he can be accused of.

More Stories

You will be able to continue sharing your Netflix account in the short term | entertainment

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Learn about the details of the movie White Elephant starring Vadir Derbez | movies | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Mexico

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Timex Collaborates With Netflix’s Stranger Things By Benzinga Spain

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

They delayed the animated movie “Super Mario Bros.” Until April 2023

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Mexican Eugenio Derbez will become a ‘widower’ in the new Netflix movie ‘Lotería’

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

About 46,000 people flee attacks by armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo | Society | american edition

5 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In the spotlight: the risks of recession and the impact of deforestation

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sciences. Correct diagnosis of the health status of coral reefs – Publimetro México

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Juan Carlos Osorio reveals FCF’s false promise to become Colombia’s coach

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to read and reply to WhatsApp messages without opening the app

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

How can a virus interfere in the treatment of this disease?

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring