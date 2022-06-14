Urola Erdia celebrates its 4th Science and Technology Fair in Azpetia

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Azpetia – After the interruption of the last two sessions due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Plaza Nagusia de Azpeitia will host tomorrow (from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) the 4th Urola Erdia Science and Technology Fair; An event promoted by the Education District of the European Development Agency Iraorgi Beritzen that will publicize projects implemented by ESO and Bachiller students in the district throughout the current academic year.

Specifically, the exhibition will serve as a framework for the presentation of nine projects developed by students of Azkoitia BHI, Floreaga Salestar Ikastetxea, Iraurgi Ikastetxea, Azpeitiko Ikastola Ikasberri and Urola Ikastola.

Three of these projects have been framed in the field of biology (Ecology Ibaien; Harraldeko Ikerketa s Bizilagun Mikroskopikoak); one in chemistryEzkotoko Azukrin Bella!); three in technology (Baratza Addementswa; EkiMaker Aurkiteitor s Zubiak Ariki); one in lab techniques (Txanpuen Kimika) and one in science (Zero Zapor).

The exhibition will serve as a front for an initiative launched in the 2016/2017 academic year with the main objective of “working hobbies and scientific and technological skills among youth in the region through the development of scientific and technological projects”.

Elkarrekin Ageikitzen Today (from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm) Elkargunea de Azkoitia will host the closing ceremony of the ninth session of the project Elkarrekin Ageikitzen; This course was attended by about 250 male and female students from the five training centers mentioned above.

Students in this course were able to learn about the socio-economic reality of the valley through analysis and identification of the challenges faced by around 50 agents in the region from different regions.

More Stories

‘Error’ leaves UAD medical students without a place IMSS – El Sol de la Laguna

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Priorities for effective corporate wellness programs

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

The science behind the motive

1 day ago Mia Thompson

[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Interns won’t go to high-risk areas: UACH Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

2 days ago Mia Thompson

COMPANY / WellWo offers a wellness program to work for emotional health

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Urola Erdia celebrates its 4th Science and Technology Fair in Azpetia

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Dixon Arroyo played 240 seconds on the United States national team tour. Is this enough time for Gustavo Alfaro to draw conclusions about the Emelec midfielder’s performance? | football | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How, when and where to see Strawberry Moon 2022, first of summer

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

TikTok: A girl found out about her boyfriend cheating for small details in a photo on social networks | News from Mexico

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Heat wave suffocating the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith