US affects Chedraui’s results, revenue drops 1.8%

supermarket chain Al-Shadrawi achieved revenues of 35,749 million pesos in the second quarter of the yearWhich represents a decrease of 1.8%, affected by its operations in the United States.

According to its report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) its results Strongly affected by the -14.2% exchange rate impact on the division’s sales in the USWhich equates to 40% of its sales.

Moreover, forTotal sales in US dollars decreased by 2.2%This is due to a higher base of comparison in 2020 due to the high demand for health emergencies.

during your operation From Mexico for self-service, sales corresponding to the second quarter of 2021 show a growth of 10.3%to 21,383 million pesos in these three months, while the same stores increased 7.8% year on year.

It may interest you: the exchange rate affects the sales of Bimbo, it decreases by 2.9%.

through the channel omnicalSales of 928 million pesos were reached, equivalent to 4.3% of sales in Mexico, driven by sales growth in both private and third-party channels.

Group CEO, Antonio Chedraui, noted that despite the high comparative bases, Chedraui is well positioned to continue growing, increasing profitability, and generating more cash flow.

“As the world and its economy move towards a new reality, the company maintains the discipline that has characterized us, allowing us to reach a very strong position, even more so than our position before the health emergency. We are approaching the second half of the year reinforced, and with the new challenge of consolidating the acquisition on Smart & Final successfully”.

While Chedraui’s subsidiary Ebitda grew by 2.4% compared to the previous year, registering 2.802 million in this period, and in turn, it reached a margin of 7.8%.

While its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter grew by 24% compared to the same period in 2020, it reached 844 million pesos.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico