US free COVID-19 tests page is already up and running

(CNN) – The US government quietly launched its own website for registration and receipt covid-19 tests Free. the a program People are allowed to order a maximum of four tests which will be sent directly to their homes.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the site is working as part of a “beta phase” ahead of its launch Wednesday morning.

“COVIDtests.gov “It’s in beta now, and it’s a standard piece of business as usual, testing the early stages of its implementation. It will be officially launched tomorrow. (Wednesday) morning,” Psaki told reporters at the White House. .

With an official launch not expected until Wednesday, a White House official also said that the free COVID-19 tests request page was in beta, to ensure the site runs smoothly.

In line with website launch best practices, covidtests.gov Currently in its beta phase. Which means the page is operating in a limited capacity before its official launch, “This is standard practice to address any issues and ensure a smooth official launch tomorrow is as smooth as possible,” the White House official told CNN. We expect the site to be officially launched tomorrow mid-morning.”

Although the official said the site was only operating in a limited capacity, it’s not clear how the site’s initial phase is limited. Once shipping information is entered online, the site indicated that tests will begin shipping “at the end of January”. It also stated that the US Postal Service, which handles deliveries, will “only send a batch of 4 free COVID-19 tests home to valid residential addresses.”

Late last week, government officials reported that when a test order is submitted via the website, tests are expected to be shipped within 7 to 12 days. Applications are limited to four tests per household, regardless of household size.

In addition to the website, the federal government is setting up a test request hotline. It is not clear when it will be released.

The president announced before Christmas his plan to deliver 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests by mail to Americans as the omicron variable rises in the United States.

Now this variant makes up almost all US cases.

Omicron caused 99.5% of new coronavirus cases in the United States last week, according to estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Tuesday.

The United States currently averages 777,453 new Covid-19 cases and 1,797 new deaths per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Overall, the Biden administration has committed to purchasing 1 billion rapid tests, initially 500 million to distribute by mail to Americans free of charge, with another 500 million recently announced to meet future demand.

CNN’s Sam Fossum and Ben Tinker and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.