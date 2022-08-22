US weather: temperature and probability of rain in Dallas on August 22

In addition to consulting the weather forecast for what to wear or carry an umbrella or not, weather report It is a tool that has become essential for various sectors such as Transportation (by air, sea and land), agriculture, tourism, disaster prevention, public health and even the implementation of military operations.

But if it spontaneously predict weather conditions It can be complicated so another variable is added: global warming, which has made the need to keep pace with developments even more pressing for action and Adopting public policies that reduce disaster risks Such as alerts about floods, droughts, ice waves, bad landings and other related phenomena.

In this context, here Weather report for the next few hours in Dallas:

Precipitation probability For this Monday in Dallas, it’s 99% during the day and 55% all night.

Meanwhile, cloud cover will be 100% during the day and 97% during the night.

Regarding temperature 26 degrees maximum and 22 degrees minimum in this US region. Ultraviolet radiation is expected to reach a level of 2.

Wind gusts reach 19 kilometers per hour during the day and 14 kilometers per hour at night.

The city of Dallas is located in the southern United States, in the northwest of the state of Texas, in the county of the same name.

The climate in Texas is mainly humid subtropicalthat is, suffer from Cold or mild winters, as well as hot and humid summersIn addition to the rainy season well throughout the year.

warmest temperatures They were recorded in July and August, when the temperature is about 40 degrees; In contrast, it was in January and December when Icy weather prevailswith temperatures close to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with More rain in Dallas It is usually in the month of May.

Weather in the United States

Being such a large country, the United States has an enormous variety of climates, almost all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two main climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most common climate is wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms in the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, arid and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winter is freezing and the summer is mild, while in the hot drought, the summer records very high temperatures and in the winter the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its rainy mild winters and dry and hot summers.

