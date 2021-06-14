USA beat Jamaica en route to Tokyo 2020

30 mins ago Sharon Hanson

At this point we have to ask ourselves about the following concern: Will there be any team in the world that can defeat United States women’s national team? Is this the way to Tokyo Olympics 2020 That’s still a positive for the current four-time world champions.

Where January 19, 2019 that team stars and stripes Not knowing defeats, on that occasion they fell before France 1-3 In Le Havre it is more since Macedonian Vlatko Andonovsky Supposed technical direction instead of Jill EllisIn October 2019, he won 19 of his 20 games. crazy.

And evidence of the strength that indicates the femininity of the painting United State observed in BBVA Compass in Houston, Texas, where a A new friendly meeting crush 4-0 for JamaicaAs it prepares for Tokyo 2020.

Catarina Macario and Vian Sampson (American football)

The USA is still undefeated on its way to Tokyo 2020

Energy USA team It didn’t take long to prove itself, in fact, 24 seconds after sendingThey opened the account through experienced people Carli Lloyd, who scored the second fastest goal in the history of the selected team.

In the first half, the United States cleared the win, when Lindsey Horan (7′) He scored the second penalty kick in the match that increased his score thanks to Margaret Pierce (22 minutes); At the final whistle, they settled the case through the scorer Alex Morgan.

Before searching for a gold medal at the Olympics, the Americans will wrap up their participation in this Homer friendly on Wednesday against NigeriaThen they meet again in July, where they will play their last two friendlies against mexican national team, in Connecticut.

More Stories

How to watch a live stream of the Gateshead Diamond League

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

12 results indicate Ecuador’s participation in Copa America history | football | Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch a live stream of the Gateshead Diamond League

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Five Gastalon Candidates Who Didn’t Win Governor – El Sol de Méxicoé

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch a live stream of the Gateshead Diamond League

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Despite losing the League of Nations, Mexico is still ahead of the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

It’s now official: Miguel Ángel Borja remains in the Junior category for 2021

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League broadcasts

29 mins ago Cynthia Porter

USA beat Jamaica en route to Tokyo 2020

30 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The US Congress will investigate why Trump confiscated data from members of Congress

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

5 Effective Tips to Guard Your Online Browsing

4 hours ago Leo Adkins