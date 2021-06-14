USA beat Jamaica en route to Tokyo 2020

At this point we have to ask ourselves about the following concern: Will there be any team in the world that can defeat United States women’s national team? Is this the way to Tokyo Olympics 2020 That’s still a positive for the current four-time world champions.

Where January 19, 2019 that team stars and stripes Not knowing defeats, on that occasion they fell before France 1-3 In Le Havre it is more since Macedonian Vlatko Andonovsky Supposed technical direction instead of Jill EllisIn October 2019, he won 19 of his 20 games. crazy.

And evidence of the strength that indicates the femininity of the painting United State observed in BBVA Compass in Houston, Texas, where a A new friendly meeting crush 4-0 for JamaicaAs it prepares for Tokyo 2020.

Catarina Macario and Vian Sampson (American football)

The USA is still undefeated on its way to Tokyo 2020



Energy USA team It didn’t take long to prove itself, in fact, 24 seconds after sendingThey opened the account through experienced people Carli Lloyd, who scored the second fastest goal in the history of the selected team.

In the first half, the United States cleared the win, when Lindsey Horan (7′) He scored the second penalty kick in the match that increased his score thanks to Margaret Pierce (22 minutes); At the final whistle, they settled the case through the scorer Alex Morgan.

Before searching for a gold medal at the Olympics, the Americans will wrap up their participation in this Homer friendly on Wednesday against NigeriaThen they meet again in July, where they will play their last two friendlies against mexican national team, in Connecticut.