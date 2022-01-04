USA: New York Attorney General Donald Trump and his two eldest sons are summoned to testify in a civil lawsuit

Donald Trump, former President of the United States (Reuters/Kevin Lamarck)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children. to demand their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court petition issued on Monday.

Subpoenas for Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and your daughter Ivanka Trump The document states that these findings are the result of an investigation “into the valuation of real estate owned or controlled” by the former head of state and his company, The Trump Organization.

The attorney general’s attempt to obtain the testimony of the former president was reported in December, but Monday’s court documents are the first public disclosure that investigators are also seeking information on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Trumps are expected to submit their own documents to court to try to block the subpoenas, which will create a legal dispute similar to the one that erupted last year after James’s attorney general issued subpoenas to Trump’s other son.

Eric Trump was questioned in October 2020 about the same case, shortly before the presidential election that his father lost.

Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka were all heavily involved in their father’s company, The Trump Organization.All of them enrolled shortly after completing their undergraduate studies.

When Trump was appointed President of the United States in January 2017, He delegated control of the company to Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as to the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

The former president sued James last month seeking to end the investigation after the attorney general requested that he appear to provide an account on January 7. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that an investigation into matters including the valuation of his company’s assets violated his constitutional rights to “Slightly disguised efforts to publicly discredit Trump and his associates.”

Monday’s court petition is the attorney general’s first public admission that it has previously issued subpoenas requesting Trump’s testimony.

James, a Democrat, has investigated for more than two years whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assetsor inflated them in order to obtain favorable loan terms or underestimated them to save taxes.

In a statement, James noted in December that “The Trump Organization has consistently attempted to delay our investigation into its corporate business, and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted side-attack on that investigation.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can order whether or where to answer for their actions. Our investigation will not be intimidated because no one is above the law, not even someone else named Trump.”James said last month.

The investigation, however, is civilian, so anyway He could not bring criminal charges against Trump.

