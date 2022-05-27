Van de Zandschulp – Long Live Nadal

Tennis player from Manacor Rafa Nadal to be measured on Friday against the Dutchman Van de Zandschulp boutique In the third round match at Roland Garros, which is held at the Suzanne Lenglin circuit in Paris.

He is 26 years old, Dutch, 29 out of orderis experiencing the best moment of his career, which has been slow to burst and marked by blind faith in his game and for making the many comebacks.

It all happened in 2021, when the Dutchman chose Increase your activity. He’s entered the earlier stages of many tournaments and been into the final draw for almost all of them, to the point where his portrayal was like that at the US Open, he arrived as the tennis player with the most victories at a major tournament. , by calculating the qualification.

Van de Zandschulp has earned a good reputation for leather tennis player It’s hard to win, especially in five-set matches. At Roland Garros he returned with two sets against the Pole Hubert Hawkacz, Before losing in the second round to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich.

At Wimbledon, he toured again and in the US he signed a wonderful trip: a return in two sets against the Spaniards Charles Tabernerone for Norwegian Casper Road And the Argentine Facundo Bagnes And winning in five sets against Argentina too Diego Schwartzman.

Only the Russians Daniel Medvedev He was able to stop him in the quarter-finals, but not before his nets conceded a loveless set.

Van de Zandschulp, whose name can be translated as “Shell in the sand”, He says that his interest in tennis is early, because he accompanied his mother and older brother.

Although he did not excel much in the juniors, he won some tournaments as a teenager and was listed in the tennis center. Amstelveen It was important for him to meet coaches who know how to use his talent

The Dutchman, who is approximately 1.90 tall, settled in Top 50 And this season reached the final of the Munich Championship, which was played on clay.