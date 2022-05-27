Mexico extends contract to play in Dallas

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Mexican Football Association announced, Thursday, the extension of his contract to play matches in the city of Dallas for the next four years.

El Tri, led by Argentine Gerardo Martino, has played matches annually in the Texas city since 2019.

“At the Mexican Football Federation, we are proud and excited about this renewal in which we can strengthen our relationships with our fans in the United States, and especially in Dallas,” said Mexican Football Federation President Yon de Luisa.

Only on Saturday will Mexico play an AT&T match against Nigeria as part of their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Including friendlies and Gold Cup matches, this will be the 12th time El Tri has played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, a venue that opened in 2009. The Cowboys Stadium is located in Arlington.

The Aztecs last played in Arlington against Iceland as part of the 2021 MexTour.

“This is a massive announcement for Dallas Cowboys fans, as many of our fans are also huge fans of the Mexico national team,” said NFL team owner Jerry Jones. “The past four years have been wonderful having Mexico played at AT&T – their home away from home – and we know that continuing this partnership only deepens our relationship.”

