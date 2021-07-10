Vanessa Guzman responds to criticism for her drastic physical change

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

After multiple criticisms about her actress body جسده Vanessa Guzman He decided to break the silence and speak his opinion of people who expressed their ridicule at the change in their physical appearance, and for this he stressed that he would not allow emotional emotions because of the opinions that abound in society. networks.

Vanessa Guzman She found sanctuary in the gym that pushed her to endure difficult moments in her life, such as her breakup with Uberto Bondoni.

