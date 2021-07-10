Vanessa Guzman responds to criticism for her drastic physical change

After multiple criticisms about her actress body جسده Vanessa Guzman He decided to break the silence and speak his opinion of people who expressed their ridicule at the change in their physical appearance, and for this he stressed that he would not allow emotional emotions because of the opinions that abound in society. networks.

Vanessa Guzman She found sanctuary in the gym that pushed her to endure difficult moments in her life, such as her breakup with Uberto Bondoni.

After this new discovered passion, the actress had a very noticeable change in her physique, as she is now notable for her slim, agile and muscular figure, which she shows on her social networks where she boasts of the results of many hours of dedication.

On the other hand, he also tries to motivate his followers to live a healthier life, as he participates in diets and routines, in addition to this, Guzman She is also certified as a coach.

The problem is that some followers are annoyed Vanessa Guzman Through messages in which they criticize her change, because in recent days the actress shared a screenshot in which a follower tells her that before the exercise she was “very beautiful”, while also emphasizing that she has lost femininity.

After the constant attacks the actress decided to send a strong message expressing that a lot of mental preparation is needed to deal with everything and appreciates the support of her loved ones while commenting: “To all the people who hate me, who criticize me, thank you three times because they make me stronger.

