Variant XE COVID-19. Symptoms and transmission of the omicron subvariant

For several weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been tracking Variant of Omicron XE from Coronavirus (COVID-19 .)which were rated as worrisome when present Slightly more severe symptoms and a higher level of portability.

The World Health Organization indicated in a statement thatwhat The omicron XE subvariable should continue to be considered a concern and classification within an omicron variable.

He also stressed that public health authorities should continue to monitor this particular subspecies. We tell you what you should know.

What is the omicron XE subfactor?

According to the World Health Organization, Variable XE It is a combination of the original omicron and a sub-string Bachelor 2, which as per studies, It grows faster than BA.1.

He noted in a statement that studies are being conducted on the risk of reinfection with BA.2 compared to BA.1, but the first data from population studies on reinfection indicate that BA.1 infection is a highly protective measure. Injury again by BA.2.

What are the symptoms?

The Technical Advisory Group reviewed preliminary data from Japanese laboratories using animal models without SARS-CoV-2 immunity, demonstrating that strain BA.2 may cause more serious disease in hamsters than BA.1.

It also analyzed actual data on clinical risk of infection obtained from South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark, countries in which the population has a high immunity conferred by vaccination or natural infection; According to these data, both subspecies cause symptoms of similar severity.

However, according to a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the variant causes symptoms Similar to the original Omicron, which is: fever, cough, runny nose, fatigue and headache, albeit to a more severe degree.

Where have there been cases?

According to the World Health Organization, recombinant XE was first detected on January 19 in the United Kingdom, which has already accumulated more than 700 cases of the new variant.

Also, on April 7, Brazil confirmed its first case of the XE variant.

