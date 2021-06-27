Vasyl Lomachenko defeated Masayoshi Nakatani in 9 rounds

In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, a boxing match was held, in which the former world champion of Ukraine Vasily Lomachenko and Japanese boxer Masayoshi Nakatani met again.

The lightweight qualifying competition is scheduled for 12 rounds; However, it ended with Vasily winning by knockout in the ninth round. The Ukrainian was unquestionably dominant over the entire match, resuming his good counterattack, movement and hand speed.

It should be noted that this fight was Vasily’s first since the fall of Teofimo Lopez and the loss of three world championships in the lightweight category.

¡GANÓ VASYL LOMACHENKO!

Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko defeated Masayoshi Nakatani of Japan by technical knockout in the ninth round.

8 degrees round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Both fighters are feeling tired and this round was somewhat less busy. Meanwhile, the Japanese begin to suffer from inflammation in his left eyesight.

7 degrees round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Still a master of fighting, Lomachenko is decisive in his era and does not stop hitting the left cheekbones of the Japanese, who are starting to get tired.

6 degrees of round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Lomachenko’s powerful attack against Nakatani. The Ukrainian left him on the ropes and managed to hit him for a few seconds. He is still in control and the Japanese will have to resort to a knockout blow.

5 degrees round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Lomachenko’s brilliant tour that damaged the Japanese’s right-handed sight and took him to the canvas for the first time in combat.

4 degrees round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Lomachenko and Nakatani have a great fight. The Ukrainian hit him again, however the Japanese moved on admirably and surprised him on several occasions.

3° round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian managed to hit a few lunges, the Japanese recovered after a poor start and ended up attacking with an impressive run.

2° round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

The performance of the Japanese has improved, but Lomachenko fully shows himself and goes to the front in search of the knockout, having tied up his opponent several times.

1 degree round: VASYL LOMACHENKO VS. Masayoshi Nakatani

The Ukrainian had a strong start, but later his level dropped and towards the end they had a head-on collision that cut Lumachenko a great deal.

The battle has begun!

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Nakatani. The Ukrainian returns to the ring, having stumbled against Teofimo Lopez in July 2019.

Lomachenko Contra Nakatani

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani: live results undercard نتائج

Vasily Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, Peso Legero

Rob Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanoli, 10 rounds, pesos mediano

Welterweight: Giovanni Gallo de Oro Santillan (27-0, 15 KO’s) defeated American Cecil McCalla (23-5, 10 KO’s) by unanimous decision.

Bantamage Weight: Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-6, 3KOs) eliminates unbeaten Robert Rodriguez (9-1-1, 5 KOs) with a unanimous victory. The referees watched the match 59-55, 60-54×2.

Bantamweight: Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz (2-0, 0KOs) remained undefeated by unanimous decision to beat Jaime Gasso: 40-36.

Heavyweight: defeats Guido Vianello. Marlon Williams by technical knockout (1st round, three knockouts).

Junior Featherweight: Subaru Morata (1-0, 1 KO) of Tokyo, Japan, won his first professional bout against Kevin Monroy (1-2), 21, of Spring Valley.

Lightweight: Michael Harris (4-0, 4 KOs), 24, of Cleveland, Ohio, defeated Jonathan Hernan Godoy (5-9), 29.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani: blow by blowضرب

Lomachenko and Nakatani will fight in 12 rounds tonight in Las Vegas.

Within a few minutes the fight begins between Lomachenko and Nakatani.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani: boxing match preview

Lomachenko He arrives wanting revenge and rediscovering victory in boxing after being surprised by Teofemo Lopez. His defeat cost him dearly as he lost the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

Therefore, the Ukrainian needs to smile again and will strive for it Masayoshi Nakatani Be the one who pays for the broken dishes when he encounters him in “Sin City” and can reposition himself for the next battle against the ones with Honduran roots.

Vasyl Lomachenko Masayoshi Nakatani Nationality: Ukrainian Nationality: Japanese. Born: February 17, 1988 (age 33). Born: March 8, 1989 (age 32). Height: 170 cm. Height: 182 cm.

However, Masayoshi Nakatani He arrived in the highest spirits for this fight and wants to show the world that the defeat of Felix Verdigo last December was not just a coincidence.

Notably, the 32-year-old Japanese player has a 19-1 record and 13 KO victories, so he won’t be an easy contender for the former champion seeking to reclaim lost ground.

When will Lomachenko fight against Nakatani?

The much-anticipated boxing fight will take place on Saturday 26th June from 9:00 pm in Lima, Quito and Bogota.

Yasil Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani: Where they broadcast the full fight

The duel between Lomachenko and Masayoshi will be broadcast on the Space channel.

Timetables to watch Yasil Lomachenko’s full fight against Masayoshi Nakatani of the World Boxing Federation

Peru – 9:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 9:00 pm

Colombia – 9:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 PM

Paraguay – 10:00 PM

Bolivia – 10:00 PM

Venezuela – 10:00 PM

Argentina – 11:00 PM

Uruguay – 11:00 PM

Brazil – 11:00 PM

Spain – 1:00 AM (27 June)

How to watch ESPN Plus LIVE fight Lomachenko vs Nakatani?

For the United States, the fight between Vasyl Lomachenko againstMasayoshi Nakatani It can be transmitted through the flow ESPN +, which has an additional cost for cable TV. Subscribers to ESPN + They will be able to enjoy the best content for different sports.

How do you watch Combate Space LIVE battling Lomachenko vs Nakatani?

fighting in latin america Lomachenko vs. Nakatani It will be broadcast on the Space Channel, through its programs Combat Space. In Peru, this channel is 128 and 732 for Movistar, 518 and 1518 for DirecTV, and 130 and 594 for Claro TV.

Where to see SPACE LIVE, Lomachenko vs. Nakatani in Argentina?

Antena: 73

DirecTV: 518 SD and 1518 HD

Telered: 35 Analog and 161 HD

Express: 41, 42, 411 digital y 853 HD

Super Channel: 43 Analog and 422 Digital

Call Center: 40 Analog, 405 Digital, 1032 HD

Cablevisión: 40 Analog and 304 Digital / HD

CPETV: 203 SD y 703 HD

TVCO: 302 SD y 701 HD

Cablevideo Digital: 41 Analog, 634 HD

Jigared: 29, 39, 40, 43

Claro TV: 311 HD

Cablevision streaming: 304 HD

Movistar TV: 308 HD

Debox: 201 SD y 656 HD

Where to see SPACE LIVE, Lomachenko vs. Nakatani in Mexico?

Total Play: 445

Azi: 216 SD y 843 HD

Megacable: 230 SD and 1230 HD

Star TV: 418

Sky: 226 SD y 726 HD

Where to see SPACE LIVE, Lomachenko vs. Nakatani in Colombia?

DirecTV: 518 SD and 1518 HD

TiGO: 302 SD and 703 HD

Movistar TV: 401 HD, 604 SD y 871 HD

Claro TV: 705 SD and 721 HD

Digital Express Connection: 36

Claro TV: 705 SD and 1705 HD

HV TV: 27 HD

Colcable: 53

Where to see SPACE LIVE, Lomachenko vs. Nakatani in Chile?

DirecTV: 518 SD and 1518 HD

Movistar TV: 604 SD and 871 HD

Claro TV: 111 SD and 611 HD

Gtd / Telsur: 254 SD y 891 HD

Starting TV: 55