Venezuela’s state electric company confirms power outages in 10 states

the state National Electricity Company (Korbelik) from Venezuela On Sunday, he confirmed the power outages in several regions in 10 of the country’s 23 states, after users of social networks and organizations warned of power outages since the early hours of this morning.

On his Twitter account, Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services (OVSP) confirmed that based on the monitoring of networks and digital media, complaints about power outages were detected in some areas CaracasAnd Maracaythe state capital Aragua; Merida from the Merida region; and Naguanagua in Carabobo.

However, Corpoelec acknowledged that failures occurred in more areas, and stated that its “workforce” is carrying out “maneuvers” to restore service in several municipalities in the states of Aragua, Carabobo, Guarico, Trujillo, Merida, Zulia, Yaracuy, Quedes, Lara and Barinas.

According to a tweet posted by the former deputy’s team, opposition leader Juan Guaido blamed “the (Nicolas) Maduro dictatorship for the collapse of the national electricity system, which keeps the Venezuelan population in a state of anxiety.”

In the first quarter of 2022, electrical faults were reduced by 64.6% compared to the same period in 2021, when 38,004 service outages were recorded, compared to 13,423 service outages calculated during the first three months of this year, according to the report of the Efe Citizens Committee affected by outages. Power Supply, an independent entity responsible for power outages.

Despite the fact that the electrical installations have been guarded and controlled by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) since 2013, the authorities blame the failures on “attacks”, “attacks” or “sabotage” organized, primarily, by the United States . and Colombia.

With information from EFE