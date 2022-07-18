Veterinarian Juan Manuel Corba, the new president of the Federation of Spanish Entities of Zoology

Professor of Histology and Histopathology at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of CEU Cardenal Herrera (CEU UCH) in Valencia, Juan Manuel Corba ArenasHe was elected President of the Union of Spanish Animal Science Entities (UEECA). After four years as a member of its Executive Committee, Valencia Juan Manuel Corba became president of this entity that It includes 14 scientific societies working in the field of animal sciences, and it is a scientific advisory body affiliated to the Ministry of Agriculture Hunting and food.

Since its creation in 2010, UEECA has been collecting and coordinating associations and institutions established in Spain with activities dedicated to research and development in zoology. Currently, it is made up of 14 entities, including the Spanish Animal Husbandry Association (ASESCU), which Corba also chaired between 2016 and 2020. The new Board of Directors of UEECA consists of Maurice Villarroel from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), as Vice President; Paloma Garcia Repolaralso of UPM, as Treasurer; Ignacio Ruiz Garabo from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), as Secretary, and Louis Varonafrom the University of Zaragoza, as a member of genetics.

In addition to advising the Spanish Ministry on issues related to animal science, UEECA is a founding member of the European Association of Animal Sciences (EAAP), to highlight Spanish scientific research in the European context. The entity now headed by Juan Manuel Corba comprises nine business groups: genetics, livestock production, sheep and goat production, animal feed, pig production, management, animal care and health, animal physiology, equine production and livestock systems.

Head and researcher

The new President of UEECA, Juan Manuel Corba Arenas, has been Professor of Histology and Histopathology at CEU UCH since 2012, although he began his teaching work as a full professor at this university in 1999. He has developed an extensive research activity in the field of animal health It operates more than twenty research projects, funded by the Ministries of Science, Innovation and Economics and Competitiveness, as well as by Generalitat Valenciana and CEU UCH. He is the author of more than 150 scholarly publications in this field, in leading international and national journals.

The professor was also Chairman of the Animal Care Ethics Committee and Director of the CEU Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences at the University of Valencia. He is currently the Deputy Coordinator of the Doctoral Program in Health Sciences and Technology at the CEU CEINDO International Doctoral School at the three CEU universities in Spain.

Entities in the United Arab Emirates

The Union of Spanish Animal Science Entities (UEECA) consists of associations, associations and institutions in areas such as genetic improvement, conservation of animal genetic resources, animal reproduction, animal nutrition and animal production. UEECA is made up of the Spanish Rabbit Breeding Association (Asescu), the Spanish National Society of Bovine Specialists (Anembe), the Spanish Genetic Society (SEG), the Spanish Poultry Science Association (AECA), the Veterinary Society of Pig (Anavepor), and the Spanish Society of Sheep and Goat Technologists (SEOC). ), the Spanish Association of Animal Reproduction (AERA), the Spanish Foundation for the Development of Animal Nutrition (FEDNA), the Spanish Zoological Society (SEZ), and the Professional Association. for Agricultural Development (AIDA), the Spanish Aquaculture Association (SEA), the Spanish Association for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (Seproba), the Spanish Society for the Study of Rangelands (SEEP) and the Spanish Association of Equine Technologies (CAMPUS).