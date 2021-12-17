Video spoils the Academy of Arts “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

This article can contain basic information about the plot of a book, series, video game, or movie.

A video posted by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter has been criticized by some users, who consider it a spoiler of Spider-Man: There is no room for home, while others think it is just a tribute to the character. This note clearly contains spoilers.

the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas, for English acronym), the same name that hands out the Academy Awards, published a Spider-Man celebration video This Friday, regarding this week’s premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa).

The video has divided users because While some think it is a tribute to the innocent, others consider it corruptThat is, it reveals an essential part of the plot of the film.

The post, posted on Twitter, says a short text that translates as “Three Generations of Peter Parker…Our Friendly Spider-Men Neighbors”.

They appear in the video Pictures of 3 different live epics (with real actors) from Spider-Man that made it to the cinema, starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively from left to right.

Three generations of Peter Parker…our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/iL3LroMCr3 TheAcademy December 17, 2021

These are not new scenes, but belong to the original films of Spider ManThis is why some have estimated that it does not disclose important information.

However, considering that there are a lot of rumors about these actors appearing in There is no place for homeOthers were upset by the tweet. Additionally, La Academia account has 3.6 million followers.